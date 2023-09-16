Flanagan-Cornell dismissed Danville Schlarman by a 63-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Danville Schlarman faced off against Kincaid South Fork and Flanagan-Cornell took on Champaign St Thomas More on Sept. 1 at Flanagan-Cornell High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.