Flaten: Everything you need to know about Week 9's high school football playoff picture

Across Illinois, there's the same conversation going on about this time of year every year.

While talking about the weekend's high school football matchups, someone will mention that they can't believe that the regular season is already coming to an end.

It's the same feeling every year that the race to Week 9 was run at an ever-increasing pace. For the players on these chilly and wet Friday night, I hope they are able to appreciate each moment of every game in an experience that seems over too quickly.

For those fans that treasure the playoffs, the Decatur area has a lot to offer in the coming weeks, with 14 area teams having either already qualified for the playoffs or trying to play their way into them in Week 9.

Seven teams are guaranteed to be a part of this year's 256 playoff teams. Those teams have six, seven or eight wins, and several are already or are in contention for conference titles.

Sitting atop the group are two perennial playoff teams — St. Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth. Both undefeated at 8-0. St. Teresa wrapped up its final season in the Central Illinois Conference winning the conference championship while handing Shelbyville its first loss of the season on Friday.

The Trojans can wrap up a Sangamo Conference title with a win against Athens (7-1) on Friday. A lose to Athens and a win by Williamsville (7-1) would create a three-way tie at the top of the conference. Maroa is making its 18th consecutive trip to the playoffs under Josh Jostes.

Looking for higher seeds and possibly earning home games in the first round are Pana (7-1), Shelbyville (7-1), Central A&M (6-2), Tuscola (6-2) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (6-2).

The Rams and Raiders get started with playoff-quality games a week early as they face each other in Shelbyville. Pana hosts Carlinville (5-3) while Tuscola is at Meridian (1-7). ALAH hosts Argenta-Oreana (0-8).

Who gets in

As the IHSA selects the field of 256 teams next Saturday, wins are the most important playoff selection criterion — all teams with at least six wins make the playoffs. Teams with five wins are used to fill up the field to 256 teams, with the cutoff based on opponents' wins. From there, various tiebreakers are used if needed.

Last season, just one team in the state reached the five-win mark and didn't get in — Warrensburg-Latham, which was 5-4 but had the lowest amount of opponent's wins at 31. Ahead of the Cardinals, Villa Grove had a 5-4 record and 34 opponent's wins to claim the final 256th spot. According to the IHSA website, in 2019, that opponent's win number to get into the playoffs was 38 wins and in 2018 is was 39.

That gives a pretty good idea of where the remaining seven Decatur-area teams still fighting to secure a playoff spot — MacArthur, Mount Zion, Monticello, Effingham all at five wins, and Lincoln, Sullivan-Okaw Valley and Arcola with four wins — are sitting.

Win and you're in

MacArthur, Mount Zion, Monticello and Effingham are all 5-3 and looking for their sixth win in Week 9. MacArthur is the only one with a home game — the Generals host Rochester (7-1). Mount Zion travels to Breese Mater Dei (4-4), Monticello goes to Tolono Unity (7-1) and Effingham is at Highland (7-1).

Of those four teams, only Mount Zion appears in any danger of missing the playoffs with a loss. Effingham would have 49 opponent's wins, followed by Monticello (46) and MacArthur (43) — all three are safely in win or lose. Mount Zion could be right on that cut off point with 38 opponent's wins.

On the bubble

Of the three teams sitting at 4-4 — Lincoln, Sullivan-Okaw Valley and Arcola — two are looking to end long playoff droughts.

Lincoln last made the playoffs in 1984 and a win could give the Railers their third playoff appearance since the IHSA playoffs began in 1974. The Railers will have a challenge on Friday at Troy Triad (6-2).

A win by Sullivan-Okaw Valley would make the team playoff eligible for the first time since 2015. Before this season, Sullivan had been winless since the 2017 season, making its improvement to playoff contender a top story in Illinois high school football this season. Sullivan will need to end its three-game losing streak at home when it faces Clinton (3-5) in Week 9.

After advancing to the 1A quarterfinals last season, Arcola looks to avoid missing the playoffs in a season in which the playoffs were held for the first time since 2013. The Riders play at Villa Grove (5-3) on Friday.

If all three teams win in Week 9, they're sitting in a strong place with opponent's wins. Sullivan and Arcola would both finish with 42 opponent's wins and Lincoln would have 41.

With the games concluded, the hardest part could be the wait for the IHSA Playoff Pairings Show to will be on WCIX-49.1 (MyTV) in Decatur and streaming at ihsa.org on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.