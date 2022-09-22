Flaten: Going into Week 5, here are takeaways from the first half of the high school football season

As the 2022 season reaches the halfway point, Central Illinois football fans have enjoyed some surprises this season, watched as some storied programs continued their winning ways and are in store for some great football as the conference title battles heat up in the coming weeks.

Here are some takeaways from the first four weeks and a look at some of the highlights the next five games have to offer:

MacArthur's battle to the playoffs

The Generals are 3-1 and have shown big play capabilities between quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones and speedy receiver Azarion Richardson.

But MacArthur has an uphill climb to get to five wins and beyond and get back into the playoffs after missing out last season.

MacArthur's three wins have come against Springfield Southeast, Springfield Lanphier and Eisenhower, which have each started the season 0-4. The Generals remaining five games are all against teams that are at .500 or better.

The challenge begins Friday as MacArthur travels to Class 4A No. 2 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (4-0). The Generals stay on the road to Springfield High (2-2) in Week 6 and then host Jacksonville (2-2). In Week 8, they travel to Normal University (2-2) and then host Class 4A No. 5 Rochester (3-1) to wrap up the regular season.

The CS8's strength of schedule means five wins will likely be enough for the Generals to secure a playoff berth and so they must find two wins in their remaining five games. Each game will be a battle and MacArthur won't be able to let a victory slip out of their grasp.

Sullivan surprise

Without a doubt, the surprise of the season in Central Illinois (and probably all of Illinois high school football) is the rise of the Sullivan-Okaw Valley football program.

The Redskins last qualified for the playoffs in 2015, but head coach John Bertetto has molded his team into one of the foremost passing threats in the area. With a 3-1 record, the team needs just two more victories to be playoff eligible.

Sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen has thrown for 767 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. He has added 286 yards on the ground and five more scores.

Christensen's favorite target is junior Aiden Fryman, who has 291 receiving on 20 catches and four scores. Kyle Corkill, a junior, is not far behind with 251 yards on just six receptions for a 41.8 yards-per-catch average. Leading the rushing game is sophomore Aian Fryman with 348 yards and seven touchdowns.

The road to the playoffs is a challenge but doable as the Redskins face Meridian (1-3) on Friday. Up next is the heart of the Central Illinois Conference schedule in St. Teresa (4-0), Shelbyville (4-0) and Central A&M (3-1). They then cap off the season against Clinton (1-3) in Week 9.

All of Sullivan's key performers are sophomores or juniors, making the program's future bright. They move from the CIC to the Lincoln Prairie Conference next season and it will be interesting to follow their continued their growth against a host of new opponents.

Game of the Year?

St. Teresa may need to add some more seating for Boehm-Davis-Munn Field as the front runner for Central Illinois game of the year could be coming there in a few weeks.

If both teams continue on their undefeated ways, the top game of the regular season very well might be Shelbyville (4-0) traveling to the new turf at St. T (4-0) in Week 8.

The Class 2A No. 2 Bulldogs need to beat Clinton, Sullivan-Okaw Valley and Tuscola to face the Rams undefeated, while Shelbyville, the Class 1A No. 8 team, needs to beat Warrensburg-Latham, Meridian and Sullivan.

St. T's defense has only given up one touchdown and its offense hasn't been stopped, but the Bulldogs should face challenges from Sullivan and Tuscola, both 3-1. The Bulldogs starters haven't had to play a full 48 minutes in a tough game yet and it will be exciting to see how they fare as their schedule gets tougher.

The Bulldogs' rushing game has already amassed 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns but that has been spread to several rushers. Royce Harper leads the group with 440 yards and seven TDs. Wide receiver Jeremy Walker (225 yards, two TDs) is quarterback Joe Brummer's favorite target. Brummer is 30-for-44 passing for 503 yards and five TDs.

The Rams were a 5-5 playoff team last season and graduated their starting quarterback and rusher in Max Byers and Rope Hatfield, respectively. But they haven't missed a beat in their transition to new talent as quarterback Brody Boehm has thrown his hat into the ring as an Area Player of the Year contender.

The junior has 812 total yards (503 passing, 309 rushing) and 15 touchdowns. Running back Wil Fox has 346 and seven touchdowns.

Backloaded M-F schedule

Another perennially ranked team is Maroa-Forsyth, which has cruised to a 4-0 mark. The Trojans are the No 3 team in Class 2A and have averaged 58 points per game on offense. Expect another big game on Friday when they face Pittsfield (0-4).

The Trojans' schedule is backloaded, with their final three games having big implications on the Sangamo Conference race. Maroa travels to Williamsville in Week 7, hosts New Berlin in Week 8 and is at Athens to finish the season. Those three opponents have a combined 11-1 record.

Quarterbacks Kaiden Maurer (46-for-55, 729 yards, seven TDs) and Jack Horve (25-for-38, 454 yards, four TDs) have combined for 1,183 yards passing and 11 TDs with no interceptions. Both players could lead varsity teams, giving Maroa two distinct weapons to attack any given defense.

The Trojans rushing game has been spread out through Jacob Blunck (174 yards), Aiden Riser (157), Maurer (149) and Jaylen Kacsir (132), but at the goal line, the call goes to Riser, who has 10 scores. Riser also leads the defense with 30 total tackles and seven for a loss. Zayn Giles (286 yards, one TD) and Blunck (255, three TDs) lead the receiving corp.

Quick hits

Although it had a tough South Central conference loss to Vandalia to start the season, Pana (3-1) and defending Area Player of the Year quarterback Max Lynch has won three in a row. Lynch is generating incredible rushing yardage, already at 817 yards on 63 carries and 11 touchdowns. He's also added 370 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air. ... With so many teams affected by COVID-related issues during the 2021 season, it has been good to see that challenge not be an issue this fall. So far, no Central Illinois teams have had to forfeit/cancel games due to COVID.