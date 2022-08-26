Flaten: Taking a closer look at the 2022 high school football rule changes

As the sun begins setting on Friday, football fans across Central Illinois will start filling up the high school stands to begin the 14-week adventure that will be the 2022 football season.

Perhaps this season there will be more fans than have been the past two seasons as we move further and further away from the disruption of the fall 2020 season due to COVID and fans have reason to be excited for another football season.

Like any season, 2022 football will look just a little different with a few rules changes passed by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA). Before you decide to air your grievances to the nearest official, here's a closer look at some of the rules changes in place this season:

Pain at the pump

Let's begin with the rule change that was destined never to be put in place.

In February, the IHSA announced that Class 1A through 6A would be joining 7A and 8A by seeding their 32 playoffs teams all together, rather than 16 north and 16 south with the winner of each bracket playing for the state title.

One criticism of the current system is that the state championship games don't really feature the state's two best teams.

Teams from the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference (NUIC), such as Lena-Winslow and Forreston, have dominated state competition. Lena and Forreston has won a combined eight Class 1A state championships since 2010. Last season, teams from the north won all eight state tournament games in November.

NUIC teams typically have to play each other in the first few opening rounds of the playoffs, when in likelihood they would advance further in the playoffs if they were to play teams from the south. This rule change wouldn't have affected the North's dominance, it would just give those NUIC teams a better change to advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals or finals before meeting up with other powerhouse north teams.

I can also see state title games that include two northern teams that effectively takes away a lot of the interest for anyone south of I-80.

In the end, all that meant nothing as sky-high gas prices in the spring had the IHSA reverse course in June — the two 16-team brackets are back for 2022.

The IHSA has tinkered with this system before — the biggest change coming when football was expanded to eight classes in 2001 and playoff teams were seeded 1-32. The playoffs were then adjusted to a quadrant system where four groups of eight teams would send teams to the semifinals. The IHSA has said that the June reversal could be reconsidered when gas prices fall again, so we may be back here again next season.

Throw it away

Without a doubt, the rule change that will have fans scratching their heads as they get used to it are the intentional grounding modifications.

It is now legal for a passer who has moved beyond the free-blocking zone — the area four yards on either side of the snap — to throw the ball away, as long as the pass reaches the line of scrimmage. There does not need to be an eligible receiver to be in the area.

The same is true if a runner gets the ball and moves beyond the free blocking zone while staying behind the line of scrimmage. They can throw the ball and if it reaches the line of scrimmage, there's no penalty.

In previous seasons, a receiver would have to be in the area of the pass to avoid a five-yard penalty from the spot of the foul and a loss of down.

Numbers never lie

A question I ask players often is if there is a meaning behind the jersey numbers they pick. Sometimes there is — to honor someone or it is possibly a lucky number — or sometimes it was a spur-of-the moment choice made as a coach asks for their selection quickly.

This season, players now have one more number to pick as zero is now available. Jerseys can now run from 0-99, after being 1-99 up to this point. But Robert Parish fans won't be able to wear "00" — 10 is the lowest double-digit number available.

Further numbering changes are coming for the 2024 season. The IHSA seeks to makes jersey numbering more standardized and visible. For the varsity level, numbers must be one color and clearly contrast with the body of the jersey. Teams will no longer be able to outline a colored number with a white border while keeping the color of the number the same color as the jersey.