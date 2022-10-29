 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Crete-Monee tightens grip on Champaign Centennial 53-13

Crete-Monee left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Champaign Centennial 53-13 in Illinois high school football on October 29.

The first quarter gave Crete-Monee a 7-6 lead over Champaign Centennial.

The Warriors registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Chargers.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Chargers 32-7 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

