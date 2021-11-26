Flexing muscle: Joliet Catholic rolls over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

Joliet Catholic painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense for a 56-27 win in Illinois high school football action on November 26.
Joliet Catholic opened with a 13-6 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.
Joliet Catholic registered a 35-13 advantage at intermission over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Joliet Catholic struck ahead of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 42-20 as the fourth quarter started.
