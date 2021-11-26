 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Joliet Catholic rolls over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

Joliet Catholic painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense for a 56-27 win in Illinois high school football action on November 26.

Joliet Catholic opened with a 13-6 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.

Joliet Catholic registered a 35-13 advantage at intermission over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Joliet Catholic struck ahead of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 42-20 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on November 13 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Breese Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

