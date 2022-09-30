 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Tuscola tightens grip on Clinton 29-7

Tuscola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clinton 29-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Tuscola darted in front of Clinton 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 16-0 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

Tuscola pulled to a 29-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

