Former Clinton football coach Chris Ridgeway named new coach at Cerro Gordo-Bement

CERRO GORDO — Ever since Chris Ridgeway caught the coaching bug, he has had one job in mind.

The Cerro Gordo graduate tried his hand at coaching the community's JFL team at the age of 19 and loved it. The former Cerro Gordo football player (Class of 2002) at linebacker and fullback zeroed in on someday leading the Broncos and he started working towards that goal.

"After two years of JFL coaching, (becoming a head coach) became my goal. I got everything together and went to school to become a teacher," Ridgeway said.

After a head coaching stint at Clinton from 2018-2020, Ridgeway was announced as the Broncos' new head football coach on Thursday.

"It has been the path I have been on for a long time and it is the culmination of everything I have been doing. It is really a great feeling," Ridgeway said. "It has been a goal for so long it is hard to put into words. It has been at the top of my list for two decades and for it to be here, it doesn't seem real. It's hitting me now and I'm not just excited. I'm on cloud nine."

Ridgeway takes over from Nick Walker, who stepped down at the end of last season. The Broncos were 1-8 last season and over Walker's six seasons, he had an overall record of 18-34. His top season was in 2018 when CGB made the Class 1A playoffs and had a 5-5 record.

While at Clinton, Ridgeway had 13-12 overall record and the Maroons qualified for the 4A playoffs in 2019 with a 6-4 record.

After leaving Clinton following the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Ridgeway returned to lead the CGB's JFL program.

"My son started in JFL and so I went back to my roots and coached JFL," Ridgeway said. "Last year, there was a major need for coaching and I was asked to help out so I did JFL and high school coaching last year."

Ridgeway's JFL experience gave him a window into the challenge he will have rebuilding the program and increasing the roster size.

"The years off for COVID sort of decimated the JFL numbers. In the lightweight group (fourth, fifth and sixth graders) we saw very good numbers and they were very talented. Our heavyweight group (seventh and eighth graders), we had just enough numbers to play and we had a lot of injuries," Ridgeway said. "We hung our hat on the fact that we had players playing everywhere just so we could have some games. We took a lot of pride that we made it to the finish line."

Serving as an assistant last season will help bridge the transition for a new head coach and Ridgeway wants players, family and the community involved in planning the next steps.

"When there is turnover at coach, there are some hearts you have to win out and there are expectations from a lot of people," Ridgeway said. "We have to get everyone together and see what our goals are for the team. It is my belief that I can have goals all day but if they aren't the shared goals of everyone, it doesn't really mean much."

Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Arcola win over Cerro Gordo-Bement