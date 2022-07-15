Former Maroa-Forsyth player and assistant coach Kyle Sparks named Meridian football head coach

MACON — The connection between Maroa-Forsyth and Meridian football hasn't been as strong recently as it was during the heydays of the Okaw Valley Conference.

The creation of the Central Illinois Conference and the Trojans moving to the Sangamo Conference have taken the two schools away from direct action in recent years, but the Hawks newly named football coach bridges that gap.

Kyle Sparks, a former Trojans player and assistant football coach, was approved by the Meridian Board of Education in their June meeting to be the new head of the program as well as a physical education teacher at the high school. Sparks takes over for former coach Micah Sheppard, who took a coaching position in Alabama.

"I'm super excited to be a part of this community and it is exciting that (the players and parents) have embraced me the way that they have," Sparks said. "I look forward to continuing on what they have built here and continue to have some success this season."

Sparks, a 2008 Maroa graduate, was a running back and linebacker for the Trojans' first undefeated 14-0 Class 2A state championship team in 2006 and was an assistant coach in 2012 when the team won the 1A championship.

"It was awesome getting to be a part of those state championship teams and learning from (Maroa-Forsyth head coach) Josh Jostes has been awesome. He's been a mentor as far as what to do in a program and how to build it," Sparks said. "As I came into high school, there was a big culture shift and getting to see what it takes to get to that level of consistency has been a great experience."

Sparks attended Illinois State University and in his free time would come back to Maroa to coach in the Junior Football League.

"One day I thought to myself, it would be awesome if I could get paid to do this and do it for a full-time job. I realized that's pretty much what coaching high school football is like," Sparks said. "I went into college undeclared but that coaching experience at the JFL level really made me want to pursue academics and I enrolled in the teacher education program."

Sparks previously taught and was an assistant football coach at Salt Fork High School and will return to teaching at Meridian after serving as the marketing director of Rainstorm Car Wash.

Sparks said he looks to continue the momentum the Hawks gained after posting a 5-5 record last season and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

"I think we have a strong team and Coach Sheppard did a really good job of rebuilding," Sparks said. "I'm hoping to continue with his success and build on top of that. He laid the foundation of competition and I'm hoping to keep that consistency. That's the big part that I would like to contribute. Getting that consistency of being in contention or in the two or three spots in the conference every single year."

Sparks, 32, has been building connections with the team over these past few weeks as 7-on-7 competition has begun. The first-time head coach has also worked closely with Meridian principal Eric Hurelbrink, who coached the Hawks when Sparks played for Maroa.

"Our principal has been super helpful and he's been working with me and letting me know some things that they have done the past. I do believe in traditions and I want to keep consistent to those and introduce some new ones as we can," Sparks said. "The experience has been super positive so far and the parents have been really accommodating. They have worked with me while we are figuring out was already in place and what we can keep building on."