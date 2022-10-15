 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forreston blitzes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in dominating victory 40-12

Forreston scored early and often to roll over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Forreston steamrolled to a 32-6 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.

There was no room for doubt as the Cardinals added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Forreston and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with October 16, 2021 at Forreston High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Colfax Ridgeview in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

