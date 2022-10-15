Forreston blitzes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in dominating victory 40-12

Forreston scored early and often to roll over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.
Forreston steamrolled to a 32-6 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.
There was no room for doubt as the Cardinals added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Forreston and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with October 16, 2021 at Forreston High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
