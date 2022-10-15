Forreston blitzes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in dominating victory 40-12

Forreston scored early and often to roll over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Forreston steamrolled to a 32-6 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.

There was no room for doubt as the Cardinals added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.