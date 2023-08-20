A swift early pace pushed Forreston past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sunday 62-17 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 20.
Last season, Forreston and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
