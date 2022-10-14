Full throttle: Bismarck-Henning establishes quick lead, cruises past Westville 52-7

Bismarck-Henning broke to an early lead and topped Westville 52-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Bismarck-Henning drew first blood by forging a 25-7 margin over Westville after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a massive 32-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Bismarck-Henning charged to a 52-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

