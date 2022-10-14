Full throttle: Bismarck-Henning establishes quick lead, cruises past Westville 52-7

Bismarck-Henning broke to an early lead and topped Westville 52-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Bismarck-Henning drew first blood by forging a 25-7 margin over Westville after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a massive 32-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Bismarck-Henning charged to a 52-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Bismarck-Henning and Westville played in a 19-13 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Westville took on Fithian Oakwood on October 1 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
