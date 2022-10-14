 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Full throttle: Bismarck-Henning establishes quick lead, cruises past Westville 52-7

Bismarck-Henning broke to an early lead and topped Westville 52-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Bismarck-Henning drew first blood by forging a 25-7 margin over Westville after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a massive 32-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Bismarck-Henning charged to a 52-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Bismarck-Henning and Westville played in a 19-13 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Westville took on Fithian Oakwood on October 1 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

