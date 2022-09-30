Full throttle: Monticello establishes quick lead, cruises past Rantoul Township 55-6

Monticello scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 55-6 win over Rantoul Township in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
Monticello charged in front of Rantoul Township 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Sages opened a lopsided 48-6 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Sages held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The last time Monticello and Rantoul Township played in a 28-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
