Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley chalks up convincing victory over Heyworth 33-7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 33-7 win over Heyworth for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.
In recent action on October 7, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Downs Tri-Valley on October 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap
