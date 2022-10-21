 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley chalks up convincing victory over Heyworth 33-7

  • 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 33-7 win over Heyworth for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

In recent action on October 7, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Downs Tri-Valley on October 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News