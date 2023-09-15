Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley knocked off Eureka 34-14 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley darted in front of Eureka 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Eureka squared off with Shelbyville in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.