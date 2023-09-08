Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley posted a narrow 21-13 win over El Paso-Gridley in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at El Paso-Gridley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.