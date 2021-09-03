Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley gallops past Fisher 26-13

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley grabbed a 26-13 victory at the expense of Fisher at Fisher High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

The Falcons and the Bunnies were engaged in a tight affair at 26-13 as the fourth quarter started.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley darted in front of Fisher 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

