Gillespie survives taut tilt with Staunton 24-21

Gillespie posted a tight 24-21 win over Staunton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on October 1 , Gillespie squared up on Hillsboro in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

