Gilman Iroquois West delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Catlin Salt Fork 23-20

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Gilman Iroquois West had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Catlin Salt Fork 23-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Gilman Iroquois West drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a narrow 16-14 gap over the Storm at the intermission.

Gilman Iroquois West jumped to a 23-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders chalked up this decision in spite of the Storm's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Recently on September 2 , Gilman Iroquois West squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

