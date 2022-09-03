Gilman Iroquois West shoots past Fithian Oakwood with early burst 58-6

An early dose of momentum thrust Gilman Iroquois West to a 58-6 runaway past Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Gilman Iroquois West drew first blood by forging a 22-6 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense charged in front for a 43-6 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Gilman Iroquois West stormed to a 50-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

