Gooseggs: Normal West hands Champaign Centennial a shutout 7-0

No worries, Normal West's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Champaign Centennial on October 21 in Illinois football.
Last season, Normal West and Champaign Centennial squared off with September 10, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.