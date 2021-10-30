Greenfield-Northwestern Coop hammers Catlin Salt Fork into submission 30-6

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Catlin Salt Fork during a 30-6 blowout at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on October 30 in Illinois football action.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 14-0 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

The Tigers' dominance showed as they carried a 22-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

