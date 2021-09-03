Greenville imposes its will on Gillespie 35-2

Greenville's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 35-2 win over Gillespie in Illinois high school football on September 3.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Comets and the Miners were both scoreless.
Greenville fought to a 14-2 halftime margin at Gillespie's expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.