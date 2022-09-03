Greenville mauls Gillespie in strong effort 50-12

It would have taken a herculean effort for Gillespie to claim this one, and Greenville wouldn't allow that in a 50-12 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.
Last season, Greenville and Gillespie squared off with September 3, 2021 at Gillespie High School last season. For more, click here.
