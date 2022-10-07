Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0

Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense.

Auburn struck to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

