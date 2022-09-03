Halt: Moweaqua Central A & M pushes the mute button on Marshall's offense 49-0

Moweaqua Central A & M's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Marshall 49-0 at Marshall High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Moweaqua Central A & M drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Marshall after the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Moweaqua Central A & M jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

