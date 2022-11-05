 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halt: Rochester refuses to yield to Breese Central 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Rochester shutout Breese Central 42-0 in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Breese Central after the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on October 21, Rochester squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

