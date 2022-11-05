Halt: Rochester refuses to yield to Breese Central 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Rochester shutout Breese Central 42-0 in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Breese Central after the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

