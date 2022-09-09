Halt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes the mute button on Decatur Eisenhower's offense 63-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense throttled Decatur Eisenhower, resulting in a 63-0 shutout on September 9 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on September 24, 2021 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap
