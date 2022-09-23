Halt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin refuses to yield to Decatur MacArthur 52-0

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Decatur MacArthur 52-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire in front of Decatur MacArthur 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Generals' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 52-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

