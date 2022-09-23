Halt: Tuscola refuses to yield to Moweaqua Central A&M 13-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Tuscola followed in snuffing Moweaqua Central A&M's offense 13-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Tuscola took control in the third quarter with a 7-0 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

