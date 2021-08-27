Harrisburg plants its flag on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34-6

Harrisburg stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 34-6 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Harrisburg darted in front of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.