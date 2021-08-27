Harrisburg plants its flag on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34-6

Harrisburg stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 34-6 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.
Harrisburg darted in front of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 14-2 to begin the second quarter.
