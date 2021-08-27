 Skip to main content
Havana sprints past Lewistown 22-6

Havana trucked Lewistown on the road to a 22-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

The Ducks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-0 lead over the Indians.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at intermission.

