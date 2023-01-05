Herald & Review All-Area Football Team for 2022

Photos: Tuscola 30, Arcola 13 in 109th edition of the Cola Wars

ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM FOR 2022

OFFENSE

QB - Max Lynch, Sr., Pana

Lynch is the Herald & Review’s Area Player of the Year for the second consecutive season as he ran his way to become the leading rusher in the area with 2,501 yards and 30 touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 1,430 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He was an All-State and South Central Conference first team selection.

QB - Brody Boehm, Jr., Shelbyville

Boehm took over under center this season for the Rams and threw for 1,164 yards, 17 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 453 yards and five touchdowns as Shelbyville had an 8-1 regular season record. Boehm was a first-team Central Illinois Conference selection at both quarterback and defensive back this season, as well as an All-State honorable mention.

ATH - Kaden Feagin, Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Feagin, a University of Illinois commit, had 1,409 yards rushing and 24 scores in the regular season for the Knights to win first-team All-State honors for the second time. Feagin also added 520 yards (40-for-68) passing and six more TDs. He was also a unanimous first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference pick at defensive back.

RB - Colby Morrison, Sr., Central A&M

Morrison played a huge role for the Raiders as he took over main rushing duties and his big-play capabilities pushed the team to the playoffs once again. The senior had 737 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns last season.

RB - Aian Fryman, So., Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Fryman was the key rushing weapon for the Redskins as the program rebounded this year and was in contention for a playoff spot. The sophomore had 618 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to lead the team.

RB/P - Will Fox, Sr., Shelbyville

Fox put his legs to good use this season, earning unanimous first-team honors as the Rams’ punter, recording a 41 yards-per-punt average. He also added 705 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns at running back.

WR - Ty Brachbill, Sr., Shelbyville

Brachbill was a first-team All-State selection last season after having a tremendous all-around year. He had a team-high 549 yards receiving and nine touchdowns and added 434 yards and five scores on the ground. As the Rams' kickoff and punt returner, Brachbill added three more touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team Central Illinois Conference selection.

WR/DB - Hunter Branca, Sr., Tuscola

Branca was moved all over on the offensive side of the ball with 568 yards and three touchdowns at receiver. He also had eight interceptions and 52 tackles as a defensive back and was a dangerous kick and punt returner. He earned first-team All-CIC honors on both sides of the ball.

WR - Austin Kutz, Sr., Arcola

Kutz was the Purple Raiders key offensive weapon at receiver, catching 685 yards through the air and nine touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team All-LPC selection and added first-team honors at defensive back as well.

OL/DL - Chris Boyd, Sr., Tuscola

Boyd was a three-year two-way starter for the Warriors and was a rock on both lines this season. Boyd was named to the All-State first team and was a unanimous all-CIC pick on both lines. Boyd also spent time at running back in goal-line situations, recording six touchdowns.

OL - Scott Webb, Sr., Clinton

Webb, who will continue his football career at Western Illinois University next season, was a first team unanimous CIC pick on both the offensive and defensive line last season. The Maroons ended their season on a three-game winning streak and Webb as included on the All-State team as an honorable mention.

OL - Alex Stout, Sr., Charleston

The Trojans rattled off four straight victories to finish their season on a positive note with Stout serving as a key piece of the offensive and defensive lines. A first-team All-Apollo selection, the senior had 34 tackles, including four for a loss. Stout will take part in the Shrine Game next spring.

OL - Zed Phelps, Jr., Shelbyville

Phelps and the Rams offensive line cleared space for three strong Rams rushers this season in Will Fox, Brody Boehm and Ty Brachbill. Phelps was honored with a first-team all-CIC selection.

OL - Cole Nollman, Sr. Pana

OL - Joel Deere, Sr., Pana

Nollman and Deere were two critical pieces for the Pana offense that had 3,764 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns this season. That was an average of 313.7 yards a game while only allowing three sacks all season. Both seniors were given first-team honors by the South Central Conference.

OL - Kody Kornewald, Sr., ALAH

As the Knights’ standout nose tackle, Kornewald stopped the run up the middle and earned first-team LPC honors. The senior had 40 tackles that included six tackles for a loss and a sack. He also grabbed two fumble recoveries.

K - Armando Estrada, Sr., Effingham

Estrada’s leg was very accurate this season, making all five of his field goal attempts. The senior set a school record with a 44-yard field goal in Week 3 against Charleston. On extra points, he was 28-for-34 and he had an average of 55 yards on kickoffs.

DEFENSE

LB - Jordan Sanchez, Sr., Tuscola

A unanimous first-team CIC selection at linebacker, Sanchez helped the Warriors defense win two close playoff games this season. In his senior campaign, Sanchez had 77 tackles, including eight for a loss.

LB - Spencer Mitze, Sr., Monticello

As a Sagesco-captain, Mitze recorded 124 tackles, including 32 solo last season to be included on the All-State team as an honorable mention. He was a unanimous first team All-Illini Prairie Conference pick on defense and a second-team selection at wide receiver where he had 561 yards on 44 catches.

DL - Logan Heil, Sr., Effingham

DL - Michael Love, So., Effingham

The Flaming Hearts defensive ends Heil and Love were dangerous, accounting for a total of 13 combined sacks as the team returned to the playoffs. Both were first team all-Apollo picks and Heil’s selection was unanimous. Love finished with 56 tackles, including six for a loss and seven sacks. Heil had 49 tackles, six for a loss and six sacks.

DL/OL - Anthony Garza, Jr., Arcola

Garza continued the tradition of having excellent line play for the Purple Riders. Garza was the cornerstone of both lines earning first-team All-LPC last season. He was a unanimous pick on the offensive side.

LB - Brody Hancock, Jr., Shelbyville

Hancock was key to the Rams defense that only allowed 104 points last season over 10 games. A first-team all-CIC pick, the junior had 93 tackles, which included nine for a loss.

LB/RB - Evan Swisher, Sr., Pana

The Panthers were co-South Central Conference champs again thanks in-part to Swisher, who was important on both sides of the ball. At linebacker, the senior had 110 tackles, including 80 solo, with eight tackles for a loss, three sacks and two interceptions. He added 395 yards rushing and five touchdowns at fullback.

DB/QB - Drew Sheppard, Sr., Monticello

Sheppard was valuable to the Sages on both sides of the ball, serving as a free safety and quarterback. The senior co-captain had 75 tackles and earned unanimous first-team All-IPC honors. At quarterback, he threw for 2,074 yards and added 722 more on the ground as Monticello made it to the playoffs for 13 straight years in which the playoffs were held.

DB - Isaac Decker, Sr., Lincoln

The Railers were in contention for a playoff spot this season and Decker’s strong play on defense was a big reason why. The senior had 91 tackles, including an interception and two forced fumbles. Decker earned first first-team All-Apollo Conference honors.

SPECIAL MENTION

Kade Allen, Sr., Shelbyville; Mason Allen, Sr., ALAH; Aidan Archibald, Jr., Charleston; Ace Armstrong, Sr., Pana; Aiden Ballinger, Jr., Sullivan-Okaw Valley; Keller Beachy, So., Tuscola; Tanner Beckmier, Sr., ALAH; Jude Beals, Sr., Shelbyville; Carter Beyers, Sr., Pana; William Blue, Sr., Taylorville; Paul Brown, So., Central A&M; Tylor Bundy, Sr., Monticello; Brady Cain, Jr., Tuscola;

Ki'on Carson, Jr., Lincoln; Cooper Christensen, So., Sullivan-Okaw Valley; John Claxon, Sr., Tuscola; Ben Coffey, So., Charleston; Kyle Corkill, Jr., Sullivan-Okaw Valley; Caleb Corum, Sr., ALAH; Drew Cotton, Sr., ALAH; Austin Cummings, Jr., Tuscola; Drew Damery, Jr., Central A&M; Gabe Delmendo, Jr., Central A&M; Jacob Foster, Sr., Effingham; Spencer Fox, Jr., Effingham; Noah Garrett, Sr., ALAH;

Taeriek Grace, sr., Mattoon; Dawson Graves, Sr., Clinton; Isaiah Harbert, So., Pana; Owen Hawkins, Jr., Mattoon; Jeremiah Hayes, Sr., Charleston; Gavin Houchins, Jr., Central A&M; Chilton Ingram, Sr., ALAH; Payton Johnson, Sr., Lincoln; Grant Kauffman, Sr., Tuscola; Cale Kimbro, So., Mattoon; Langdon King, Jr., Charleston; Philip Lehman, Jr., Central A&M; Tyson Lewis, Jr., Arcola;

Blake McDuffie, Sr., Monticello; Jarrett McKittrick, Jr., Shelbyville; Bryan Mendoza, So., Arcola; Adan Mills, Jr., Sullivan-Okaw Valley; Luke Nelson, Jr., Charleston; T.J. Owens, Sr., Mattoon; Jayce Parsons, Jr., ALAH; Grant Pickrell, Sr., Sangamon Valley/Tri-City; Kaden Piersall, Jr., Central A&M; Maddix Plain, Jr., Central A&M; Tanner Pontious, Sr., Effingham; Jace Rickey, Sr., Sullivan-Okaw Valley; Jordan Quinn, Jr., Tuscola;

Hayden Sams, Jr., Central A&M; Caden Shasteen, Jr., Shelbyville; Braden Shonkwiler, Sr., Arcola; Cole Sowinski, Jr., Monticello; Riley Spencer, Sr., Mattoon; Brett Spour, Jr., Charleston; Hayden Stark, Sr., Pana; Houston Stapleton, Sr., Clinton; Darren Stevens, Jr., Lincoln; Luke Teschke, Jr., Monticello; Carter Thomas, Jr., Central A&M; Tanner Thomas, So., Arcola; Connor Thompson, Sr., Effingham;

Will Thompson, Sr., Central A&M; Logan Thoms, So., Clinton; Jacob Tighe, So., ALAH; Nathan Trimble, Sr., Shelbyville; Evan Wachendorf, Jr., Lincoln; Landon Waldrop, Jr., ALAH; Caden Wall, Sr., Effingham; Evan Wassom, So., Monticello; Evan Waymoth, Sr. Effingham; Monte Weddle, Sr., Pana; Trey Welter, Jr., Monticello; Grant Wilson, Sr., Arcola; Brett Young, Sr., Clinton.

