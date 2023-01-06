Herald & Review Macon County Football Team for 2022

MACON COUNTY FOOTBALL TEAM FOR 2022

RB/LB - Aiden Riser, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Riser, the Trojans’ standout linebacker and running back, was named the H&R’s Macon County Player of the Year for 2022. He also earned his fourth All-State first team designation. The senior led the Maroa in tackles with 154 tackles and 34 tackles for a loss. At running back, Riser had 654 yards and 26 scores and added 198 yards receiving and three more TDs. He was a unanimous Sangamo Conference first-team selection on both sides of the ball.

QB/P - Joe Brummer, Sr., St. Teresa

Brummer finished his high school career undefeated in the regular season and led the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state title. The senior threw for 1,808 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He was also the Bulldogs punter, averaging 32 yards per kick this season.

QB - Makobi Adams, Jr., Mount Zion

Adams led the formidable Braves passing game with 2,441 yards passing and 32 touchdowns. He added another four touchdowns rushing and earned second-team All-Apollo Conference honors.

QB - Kaiden Maurer, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth

Maurer has a standout again as an accurate passer and lightning fast runner. The junior threw for 1,778 yards (130-for-188) with 14 touchdowns and led the team with 714 yards on the ground and 14 more scores. Maurer was an All-State honorable mention and earned offensive and defensive first-team Sangamo Conference honors.

RB - Royce Harper, Sr., St. Teresa

Harper continued the long line of standout St. Teresa runners as he accumulated 1,490 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Harper also recorded 44 tackles, including four tackles for a loss, as a linebacker. He was a unanimous first-team All-CIC selection.

RB - Lleyton Miller, Jr., LSA/Mount Pulaski

Miller had a historic season in 8-man football for the Lions as he ran for an astronomical 3,519 yards and 53 touchdowns, both of which topped the all-time single season record in Illinois high school 11-man football history. Miller led the Lions to an undefeated regular season and an area coach described Miller’s accomplishments as, “I don't care if it's 8-man football or 11-man, the numbers he put up were absolutely staggering.”

RB/DB - Rodrick Millsap, Sr., MacArthur

The Generals were able to get back to the playoffs last season after missing out in 2021, thanks in large part to Millsap’s rushing. The senior had big-play capabilities and earned Central State 8 all-conference honors.

RB - Shikel Green, Sr., Eisenhower

Green was a team leader for the Panthers and a key producer on both sides of the ball at running back and linebacker. Green led the team with more than 500 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He added 34 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

WR - Brayden Trimble, So., Mount Zion

The Braves sophomore wideout was selected to the Class 4A All-State first team. He was the H&R area’s only 1,000-plus yard receiver as he had 1,134 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. He also had two punt returns touchdowns last season. A unanimous first-team All-Apollo pick at receiver, Trimble was also a first-team selection at defensive back.

WR - Jeremy Walker, Sr., St. Teresa

The speedy senior was the Bulldogs leading receiver last season with 596 yards through the air and eight touchdowns. He also perfected the end-around sweep, rushing for 263 yards and five more TDs. Walker was named a first-team All-CIC member.

WR - Grant McAtee, Jr., Mount Zion

McAtee was the second-part of the Braves dangerous 1-2 combo at receiver with teammate Brayden Trimble. At 6-3, McAtee could go up and come down with the ball, hauling in 45 catches for 780 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Apollo first team at receiver and the second team as a defensive back where he logged 52 tackles and an interception.

WR - Zayn Giles, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth

Giles helped the Trojans get to the 2A semifinals by leading the receiving corps with 609 receiving and five touchdowns last season. He earned first-team All-Sangamo Conference honors as well.

WR - Azarion Richardson, Sr., MacArthur

Richardson drew the focus of opposing defenses as MacArthur’s leading deep pass threat. The senior distinguished himself by being included in the Central State 8 all-conference team.

OL - Bryan Burcham, Sr., St. Teresa

OL - Noah Hayes, Sr., St. Teresa

Burcham and Hayes created a lot of opportunities for the state champion Bulldogs offense last season on the offensive line. The team ran for a combined 3,882 yards on the ground and the two seniors each earned first-team CIC recognition.

OL - Mylin Mosley, Sr., Mount Zion

Mosley brought experience to the Braves line and helped facilitate the team’s strong air attack, which racked up more than 2,400 passing yards and 32 touchdowns last season. Mosley was recognized as a unanimous first-team Apollo Conference pick.

OL/DL - Andy Munjoy, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth

Munjoy was a key two-way player for the Trojans at nose tackle and center. Munjoy’s stability helped Maroa reach a 12-1 record and the junior earned second-team All-Sangamo Conference honors.

OL/LB - Chandler Shugart, Sr., Argenta-Oreana

When the Bombers needed some yards, they ran behind Shugart on the offensive line. He was also a force on defense with 53 tackles, including eight tackles for a loss. He also grabbed two fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and a defensive touchdown.

K/WR/DB - Billy Guyse, Sr., St. Teresa

Guyse was key at wide receiver, defensive back and kicker last season for the Bulldogs. He had 253 yards receiving with five touchdowns, 51 tackles and was 44-for-57 on extra point attempts. He also connected on a 33-yard field goal try.

K - Noah Luther, So., Maroa-Forsyth

Luther was a first-team Sangamo Conference selection after making four of his six field goal attempts, with his longest kick coming from 37 yards out. The sophomore also made 61-of-65 point after attempts, good for a 93.85% success rate.

LB - Matt Brummer, Sr., St. Teresa

The Bulldogs’ senior linebacker was named to the 2A All-State first team. He recorded 103 tackles along with two fumble recoveries and an interception to become a unanimous first team All-CIC choice. At wideout, he was selected for the All-CIC second team.

LB - Cameron Schroth, Jr., Mount Zion

Schroth had 77 solo tackles and 63 assists last season as the junior was the centerpiece of the Braves defense. He added nine tackles for a loss to be chosen unanimously to the All-Apollo first team.

DL - Amare Wallace, Sr., St. Teresa

DL - Elijah Wills, Sr., St. Teresa

St. Teresa had the best defense in Class 2A thanks in part to defensive ends Wallace and Wills. The duo combined for 212 tackles (108 for Wallace and 104 for Wills) and 30 tackles for a loss. Wallace had an H&R area high of 11 sacks to earn All-State honorable mention honors. Wills added 306 yards rushing at six touchdowns on the offensive side. Both were picked as unanimous members of the All-CIC first-team.

LB – Gavyn Noblitt, Sr., Eisenhower

The Panthers’ defensive cornerstone was Noblitt, who had a team-high 86 tackles and two interceptions in his senior season. A standout student who leads his class academically, Noblitt was named to the Central State 8 all-conference team.

DB - Brycen Hendrix, Sr., St. Teresa

Hendrix was named a unanimous first-team All-CIC member with his reputation as a strong player everywhere on the field. As a defensive back, he grabbed three interceptions while rushing for 319 yards, catching 389 and scoring eight touchdowns.

SPECIAL MENTION

JC Anderson, Fr., Mount Zion; Viktor Behm, Sr., Mount Zion; Ian Bettinger, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Jacob Blunck, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Patrick Brock, Jr., Mount Zion; Brett Brown, Sr., Meridian; Bryan Burcham, Sr., St. Teresa; Trent Collins, Jr., LSA/Mount Pulaski; Connor Creviston, Sr., LSA/Mount Pulaski; Bryson Dion, Sr., St. Teresa; Kane Eighner, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth;

LeBryant Flagg, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Cameron France, Jr., MacArthur; Charlie Gentle, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Shayne Gillen, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Kamar Gillespie, So., MacArthur; Taylor Hahn, So., Argenta-Oreana; J’Tavian Harper, Jr., MacArthur; Jacob Harvey, Fr., Mount Zion; Dylan Hawbaker, Sr., Meridian; Corbin Hawkins, Sr., LSA/Mount Pulaski; Brayden Hickey, So., Warrensburg-Latham

Jack Horve, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Ja'Carrion Jones, Jr., St. Teresa; KC Kaufman, Jr., LSA/Mount Pulaski; Cam Knapick, Sr., St. Teresa; Kris Lawson, So., Warrensburg-Latham; Chance Maulden, Sr., Meridian; Brylan McHood-Jones, Sr., MacArthur; Mason McNeill, Sr., Mount Zion; Justin Moreau, Sr., Mount Zion; Christian Morgan, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; MJ Murphy, Jr., MacArthur;

Owen Owens, Jr., Mount Zion; Sam Owens, Jr., MacArthur; Shaelyn Page, Sr., MacArthur; Cash Payne, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Thomas Pierceall, Sr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Paul Ralston, So., Meridian; Roy Ralston, Sr., Meridian; Emmanuel Roughton, Sr., LSA/Mount Pulaski; Jack Singer, Sr., St. Teresa; Jamareon Singleton, Jr., MacArthur; Jamor Singleton, Fr., MacArthur; King Smith, Jr., MacArthur;

Monty Snyder, Jr., St. Teresa; Aryion Stanley, Sr., Eisenhower; Mason Stewart, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Kyle Suddarth, Sr., Meridian; Jamari Tennin, Jr., MacArthur; Brayden Traxler, Sr., Mount Zion; Chase Walters, Sr., Sangamon Valley/Tri-City; Mitch Williams, So., Maroa-Forsyth; Jasyn Wood, Sr., Sangamon Valley/Tri-City; Chance Young, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement.

