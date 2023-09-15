Heyworth rolled past Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a comfortable 42-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Heyworth roared over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34-14 heading to the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

