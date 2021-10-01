 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hillsboro buries Gillespie under avalanche of points 56-25

  • 0

Hillsboro's river of points eventually washed away Gillespie in a 56-25 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on October 1. .

Recently on September 17 , Gillespie squared up on Carlinville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 35-12 halftime margin at the Miners' expense.

The Hilltoppers stormed in front of the Miners 43-18 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News