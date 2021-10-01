Hillsboro buries Gillespie under avalanche of points 56-25

Hillsboro's river of points eventually washed away Gillespie in a 56-25 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on October 1. .
Recently on September 17 , Gillespie squared up on Carlinville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Hilltoppers fought to a 35-12 halftime margin at the Miners' expense.
The Hilltoppers stormed in front of the Miners 43-18 going into the fourth quarter.
