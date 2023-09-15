Hillsboro left no doubt on Friday, controlling Gillespie from start to finish for a 55-20 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gillespie faced off against Virden North Mac.

