Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op outduels Fithian Oakwood in spellbinding overtime affair 29-27

Bonus football saw Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op use the overtime to top Fithian Oakwood 29-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Fithian Oakwood, who began with a 7-0 edge over Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op through the end of the first quarter.
The Cornjerkers fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cornjerkers and the Comets locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cornjerkers, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 first overtime period, too.
