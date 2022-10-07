Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op tames Fithian Oakwood's offense 42-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Fithian Oakwood on the scoreboard because Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Cornjerkers' offense breathed fire in front for a 22-0 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op stormed to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cornjerkers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.