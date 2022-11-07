IHSA football playoffs Round 2 rewind: St. Teresa's depth shines against Athens

DECATUR — For the first time this season, St. Teresa football had to fight a team blow-for-blow on Saturday.

Athens took an 7-6 lead in their Round 2 playoff game against the Bulldogs and the teams battled to a 21-21 tie as the clock was winding down to halftime.

"I knew Athens had a really good team and any of those wing-t teams, they try to run the ball downhill and trying to create running lanes and angles," St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. "They are tough to stop. When you get three kids that run the ball hard (running backs Cory Craig Jr., and Camren Bigard and Camden Austin), it is that old mentality to get three-and-a-half yards every time. They are always in four-down territory. It is tough. Sometimes you think you have them stopped and they will score."

The St. T defense, a group that entered the postseason giving up a miniscule 5.9 points a game, needed to find a stop as Athens approached the red zone again when Billy Guyse found the answer.

The senior defensive back stepped in front of Athens quarterback Drew Cushman's intended receiver, grabbing the interception and returning it near midfield with 1:11 left in the half.

That set up the Bulldogs to get in the end zone a few plays later on a 58-yard score from quarterback Joe Brummer to Jeremy Walker to put the Bulldogs up for good.

"Billy is such a smart player and he's athletic. He may not be the biggest guy but he plays big. He made a big play in that moment," Ramsey said. "Then Jeremy Walker made a big catch after that for a touchdown. Those two plays turned the tide."

The Bulldogs received the ball after halftime and Brummer and Walker connected on a 54-yard touchdown score on the first offensive play. That swung the game from tied to 37-21 in less than minutes of game time, and St. T went on to win 59-33.

By the numbers

Brummer finished the day 4-for-6 for 168 yards passing and three touchdowns — two to Walker and one to Brycen Hendrix. Walker finished with 110 yards receiving and two scores.

In the running game, junior Ja'Carrion Jones led the Bulldogs with 127 yards and four scores. The junior scored on a 32-yard touchdown run on St. T's first play from scrimmage.

"I knew it. I knew when (the first play) rolled off that we had it," Jones said. "I'm proud of my team, it is a team game and team sport. You aren't going to do it without your boys. I'm thankful for them and they made it happen. We were able to execute."

Along with rushing 15 times, Jones, at 5-9 and 250 pounds, was down in the mud playing nose guard on the defensive line.

"Ja'Carrion is as strong as an ox," Ramsey said. "We put the ball in his hands quite a bit and he runs hard. For as big as he is, he is fast and he's hard to tackle."

Bulldogs leading rusher on the season Royce Harper (1,319 yards, 16 TDs) had 82 yards and a touchdown in the first half before coming out of the game with a shoulder injury.

"Harper had a good half and then hurt his shoulder. We are concerned about that moving forward," Ramsey said. "(Receiver) Elijah Wills is always an option but when we run our tight-end sets, we need him at tight end. Next week, we may have to look for him a little bit more in the backfield. We got to get healthy this week."

Former coach vs. former player

St. Teresa moves on to face Pana in the quarterfinals on Saturday and the matchup brings together a coach and a former player who were once on the same sideline.

Pana head coach Trevor Higgins is a 2003 graduate of Central A&M and played running back and linebacker for then head coach Ramsey.

Ramsey led Moweaqua and then Central A&M from 1983-2012 and then Shelbyville (2013-15) before taking over at St. Teresa in 2016.

Ramsey attended Pana's Round 1 game, played on a Friday night, against Auburn to get a look at Panthers quarterback Max Lynch in person.

"I've seen them play and Max Lynch is the real deal plus they have some other players; it's not just him," Ramsey said. "I've seen him play and he's slick. He's fast and he's not the conventional drop-back quarterback. He can rush for 150 yards."

Pana has made the playoffs each of Higgins' seasons since taking over in 2016 and the program looks to advance past the quarterfinals for the first time in program history on Saturday.

On to quarters

Four of the six Herald & Review playoffs teams playing in Round 2 advanced to the quarterfinals next Saturday.

In Class 1A, Tuscola held on in the fourth quarter to beat Jacksonville Routt last Saturday, 29-26 at home.

The Warriors led 14-7 at halftime and 14-13 at the end of three quarters. Tuscola never gave up the lead in the fourth to win by three.

Running back Austin Cummings led the Warriors with 110 yards and one touchdown. Chris Boyd had two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Quinn was 4-for-7 with 59 yards passing and one touchdown.

No. 4-seeded Tuscola (9-2) travels to No. 1 Colfax-Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the 2A North Bracket, Maroa-Forsyth defeated Farmington, 42-12.

Quarterback Kaiden Maurer was 10-for-14 for 165 yards passing and added 147 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

Aiden Riser had 54 yards rushing and three more scores for the Trojans. At linebacker, he added 17 tackles that included three for a loss and one sack.

No. 1 seed Maroa (11-0) goes to No. 4 Taylor Ridge Rockridge (10-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Pana survived a wild game against Fairfield that saw 118 total points scored. The Panthers led 42-20 at halftime before Fairfield tightened the game with 22 fourth-quarter points. It wasn't enough as Pana won 68-50.

Pana quarterback Max Lynch was 15-for-17 for 267 yards passing and five touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 275 yards and two more scores.

Carter Beyers had 129 yards receiving with two TDs, along with 54 yards rushing. Receiver Ace Armstrong had 59 yards receiving and two scores.

No. 4 seed Pana (10-1) travels to No. 1 St. Teresa (11-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In other Round 2 action, No. 10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's (8-3) offense was slowed by No. 2 Johnston City (11-0), losing 28-8.

No. 1 seed LSA/Mount Pulaski (10-1) fell to No. 8 St. Thomas More (8-3) 44-38 in the 8-man football quarterfinals.