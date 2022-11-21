IHSA football semifinals roundup: St. Teresa assistant Brit Miller heading back to Memorial Stadium

DECATUR — When St. Teresa defensive coach Brit Miller leads the defense onto Illinois' Memorial Stadium on Friday for the Class 2A state football championship game against Downs Tri-Valley, it will be a return to Miller's stomping grounds where he was an all-Big 10 selection at linebacker before heading to the NFL.

"Going back there feels great. It's like going home," said Miller, who was also an assistant coach for the 2018 Monticello team that won state. "U of I is a special place for me and it continues to be because of these kind of games and the program that I have been fortunate enough to be involved with. We have high caliber kids at St. Teresa and we are looking forward to see what we are able to get done."

The Bulldogs (13-0) put on another outstanding defensive performance against previously unbeaten Johnston City on Saturday, 39-15, at home. The Indians were held scoreless in the second and third quarters.

"Johnston City was a great team to prepare for and they're tough," Miller said. "They were bigger when they walked off of the bus than I gave them credit for. They played hard but we took advantage of some things that we saw and it worked out in our favor."

The Johnston City running attack was going to be a similar challenge that Round 2 opponent Athens gave to St. T. Athens was able to score 33 points in 59-33 loss, the most the Bulldogs have given up this season.

"I knew they were kind of preparing for what we did against Athens and we made a couple of adjustments and got better every week," Miller said. "All the credit goes to (head coach Mark Ramsey) and the staff that he has put together. Coach stepped in and helped design the defense and it showed. Coach Ramsey is the guy and he's a Hall of Famer for a reason."

After plays, Miller is often a good five or six yards onto the field, shouting instructions to the defense. Miller is in his third season as a defensive coach at St. Teresa after helping Monticello win a Class 3A state title as defensive coach 2018. In his time with the Bulldogs, the team has lost one game — last season's 2A semifinal game against Nashville. The Bulldogs have a combined 24-0 regular season mark in that time.

This year's defensive group is led by All-State selection Matt Brummer (90 tackles) at linebacker, along with All-State honorable mention Amare Wallace (102 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss) and Elijah Wills (91 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss) at defensive ends.

"Honestly, I think we have a ton of all-staters on this team but you've got to keep it fair. The people that vote on it don't see our kids day-in and day-out. I'm super proud of all of them," Miller said. "Amare came from a guy that wasn't even a starter last year to really helping our team and dominating that defensive line.

"Matt is just steady Eddie. He is a guy who is super smart and he and I were speaking the same language early on. He was able to catch on and he can make a lot of adjustments in game. That's his power is the ability to change on the fly."

Miller said he will talk to the team about handling their emotions taking the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

"We are going to be prepared for what this week will entail. I think these kids are serious guys, so they get it, but when you run out there on the big field, it can be a little daunting," Miller said. "We will try to tell them to stay in the moment. They need to understand that both teams are playing with all that they've got. We are going to be looking for a good result. These kids earned it."

'Student of the game'

As Maroa-Forsyth football team met at midfield following its 36-6 loss against Downs Tri-Valley in the Class 2A semifinals on Saturday, head coach Josh Jostes met with each senior individually to thank them for being a part of the team and giving some words of encouragement.

Ten Trojans seniors played their last game for the program, and the last of that group to meet with Jostes was four-time All-State first-team selection Aiden Riser.

Jostes told Riser that he was one of the best he ever coached. As they were talking, Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop came over to talk to Riser as well. Roop congratulated him on a tough game and told Riser that he had been the focal point of the Vikings' game planning all week.

"I've had three four-year starters in my time leading this team and Aiden is one of them. He is going to be really hard to replace," Jostes said.

Despite Tri-Valley's best efforts, Riser was able to find the end zone on Saturday. Although he had scored 29 total offensive touchdowns this season, Riser was able to get on the board defensively when he quickly grabbed up a Tri-Valley fumble in the end zone in the second quarter.

Riser's resume kept building throughout the playoffs. He set the Trojans' career tackle mark against Rockridge in the quarterfinals, passing Dalton Coventry's record of 330 tackles.

By the end of the Tri-Valley game, Riser had surpassed Coventry as the leading tackler in a season with 154, topping the old mark of 151. Riser is also the program leader in career tackles for a loss and tackles for a loss in a season.

Riser hasn't made his final decision on where he will pay next season, but he has an offer from DII McKendree University.

"The thing that stands out the most to me is not just the great football player Aiden is, he is a student of the game. He is our best practice player and the most dedicated kid in the weight room," Jostes said. "Those are the kids you root for and some college is going to get a steal with this kid."