IHSA Playoffs: No. 1 seeded Maroa-Forsyth headed to the North bracket for this year's football playoffs

DECATUR — If there's another edition of the Macon County Super Bowl this year, it won't be in Macon County.

If undefeated Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa are going to meet again in the playoffs, it will be in the Class 2A state title game in Champaign. The IHSA playoff brackets have the Trojans (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the North and the Bulldogs (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.

A state title matchup would come on Friday, Nov. 25 at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium.

"It is a game that everyone wants and that we want also. We both have got a lot of football to play before that would matter," Trojans head coach Josh Jostes said. "It would be crazy to be 10 miles apart and play for a state championship game."

This is the first time that Maroa has been in the North bracket since the playoff quadrant system was done away with in 2006, and Jostes said he's looking forward to the experience. The team begins the playoffs against North Lawndale (5-4) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Maroa.

"It gives us an opportunity to be a No. 1 seed because we never would have been in the South bracket. It would have been a coin flip to be a No. 2 or 3 seed," Jostes said.

Jostes had heard predictions that Maroa could be shifted to the North bracket but dismissed them.

"We have never been North since it was seeded 1-16. People were predicting it that if Athens ended up being in Class 2A, since they are further south, that we would be on the bubble," Jostes said. "We had been a bubble team a few times but I felt it wasn't going to happen since it hadn't happened before."

The IHSA proposed eliminating the north/south playoff brackets this season, ultimately not implementing the change due to high gas costs. The Trojans get to experience that in their own way, in playing northern teams for the first time.

"It will be fun. It is a chance to see some new facilities and it's definitely going to be new opponents. We are looking forward to that excitement. It will be all new for any of the 16 teams we would play," Jostes said. "It sets you up if there are no upsets that you can stay at home. We sure feel like playing at Walter Boyd Field is an advantage. We don't lose often there."

The Trojans earned that No. 1 seed with a 38-36 victory over Athens on Friday to win their third Sangamo Conference title.

Maroa led 28-14 at halftime and held the lead 31-20 at the end of three quarters. Athens scored two touchdowns with two two-point conversions to tighten it to 38-36 but ran out of time in the fourth.

"They never really stopped us on offense and we scored every time we had the ball except once. We were able to stop them four or five times but they are really good," Jostes said. "I didn't feel comfortable until the buzzer sounded."

Quarterback Kaiden Maurer threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and added 101 yards on the ground and two more scores against the Warriors.

"Kaiden also had a huge kickoff return and he got caught on like the 8 yard line," Jostes said. "They had scored and we got the momentum right back. He was pushing 400 yards of total offense for us."

The 9-0 mark was the Trojans' first undefeated regular season since 2018.

"I'm proud of our kids and it is tough to win the Sangamo Conference and be undefeated. Sadly for our kids, they weren't celebrating when were done. We literally had to tell the kids to celebrate. They were sort of let down that they had given up 36 points," Jostes said. "(Athens) outscored us in the second half and I feel like our kids were bummed out about that. That's kind of the pressures for playing for us but it shouldn't be. We celebrated and we switched gears and now (in the playoffs) everyone is back to 0-0."

Playoff times

In total, 12 Decatur-area teams qualified for the 2022 playoffs. All teams are in the South bracket except for Maroa-Forsyth.

In Class 1A, No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) hosts No. 13 Brown Country at 2 p.m. on Saturday. No. 10 Central A&M (6-3) travels to No. 7 Sesser-Valier (7-2) for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.

Class 2A features five local teams competing with No. 1 seed Maroa-Forsyth (9-0) hosting No. 16 North Lawndale (5-4) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Teresa (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in the South and hosts Chester (5-4) at 3 p.m. on Saturday. No. 13 Auburn (6-3) travels to No. 4 Pana (8-1) for a Friday night battle at 7 p.m. No. 10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (7-2) heads to No. 7 Vandalia (7-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. No. 14 Belleville Althoff (5-4) goes to No. 3 Shelbyville (8-1) for a 4 p.m. game on Saturday.

In Class 3A, No. 12 Monticello (5-4) is at No. 5 Mount Carmel (8-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In Class 4A, No. 13 Effingham (5-4) plays No. 4 Rochester (8-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday. No. 12 Mount Zion (6-3) goes to Breese Central (7-2) with a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

In Class 5A, MacArthur (5-4) will face No. 3 Peoria (8-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the 8-man football playoffs, Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski earned the No. 1 spot overall and hosts No. 16 Martinsville on Friday at 7 p.m.

Getting to 256 teams

Each season, the emphasis is on teams to get that all-important fifth win to become playoff eligible. This year however, the IHSA needed to dip into teams that were 4-5 to get to that magic number of 256 teams (eight classes of 32 teams).

Buffalo Grove, a north Chicago suburb team, qualified for the playoffs with a 4-5 record. The Bison had an opponents' win total of 56, the highest among playoff teams this season.

Big improvements

Clinton and Sullivan-Okaw Valley battled on Friday, with the Redskins hoping to get to five wins and make the playoffs after suffering five straight winless seasons.

The game featured five lead changes as the Maroons won 28-20 to finish their season 4-5 and on a three-game winning streak, something they hadn't done since 2019.

"It was a tough game against a team that was trying to get into the playoffs. We are only graduating six seniors and winning these last three games has been huge for our program. We are hoping it will springboard us for next season," Clinton head coach Ron Bass said. "The goal for us is that this program hasn't won a playoff game. My vision for this program is to do that. We have to make the playoffs first and get that first playoff win."

The Redskins have a young offensive core returning with sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen, sophomore running back Aian Fryman and junior receivers Kyle Corkill and Aiden Ballinger all returning next season.

"Our kids gave everything they had. I'm proud of where we have come this season and it is fuel for our fire next season. We know what our goals are going to be coming in and we are going to try to get them," Sullivan coach John Bertetto said. "The seniors have been through so much these past few years. I'm proud of them and I hope they can come back and see that they helped start something here. We proved this year that we can compete at Sullivan."