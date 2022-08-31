In a team full of freshmen, Eisenhower grad and Millikin senior linebacker Kendall Dehority stands out

DECATUR — As Millikin head football coach Carlton Hall heads towards his first game leading the Big Blue on Saturday against Greenville, the road ahead will be a challenging one.

Hall moved from defensive coordinator to head coach following Dan Gritti's resignation after last year's 3-7 season, and Hall has been installing a new offensive and defensive scheme. The changes have the team with a roster full of freshmen and a timetable that will test the team.

"We have more freshmen than sophomores, juniors and seniors combined, and that is really tough. We are behind but the discipline that we are talking about and the technique we are demanding takes time," Hall said. "Those are the things we have to get guys ready for because we are going to be very young."

With so many freshmen on the roster, summer workouts participation was lower than desired and Hall has taken a different approach in viewing the timetable for the team.

"We have been installing a new offense and defense, and Saturday was our 15th practice. That's where you would typically be ending with spring football," Hall said. "So I told the guys (to consider) Tuesday's practice the first practice of fall camp. We've got to put in a whole lot of work this week and then we get five more practices and then our bye week. Then we can begin our conference schedule (against Wash U on Sept. 17) and we can say we have finished fall camp."

Hall will lean heavily on former Eisenhower graduate Kendall Dehority at linebacker this season. Dehority initially played football at Quincy University and had to sit out a season after transferring to Millikin in 2019. He is now a rock in the middle at linebacker and Hall named him a team captain this season.

"I want Kendall to have a very good year and he's been through so much with transferring and sitting out a year. I want him to have a phenomenal year," Hall said. "With his leadership ability, he was one of our captains. He's smart, strong and he can run. He is our quarterback on defense and I think he has put himself in that position this season by being here all summer with the guys."

Dehority feels the coaching transition has been smooth and he can see a difference in the team practices this fall.

"I think the ship is moving in the right direction and we've got a better attitude this season," Dehority said. "I think the transition has been pretty easy and Coach Hall has brought in a lot more morale."

Boasting six seniors on the starting lineup, the defense initially could be the team's go-to strength this season.

"The defense is going to be a strong point I think. I'm just trying to get faster and get downhill quicker and make sure I don't miss any tackles," Dehority said. "I want to put the team in the best available position to win. I don't really care about myself too much so there's no stats I want to grab. I just want to win games and bring something to the Decatur community.

"The main thing over this week is to stay even keel. If we can do that I think we will be able to take that victory home. I'm expecting a big day on Saturday."

Dehority hopes that being able to to play football in Decatur at the next level will bring more local players to Millikin.

"I think it is pretty cool to see people around that still talk to you and know who I am. I love connecting with the community members," he said. "I hope it gets more Decatur people to come and play at Millikin. We have been making strides in that and I hope that continues."

Lombardo to lead offense

Aidan Lombardo, a Lisle High School graduate, will lead the Big Blue offense this season and the sophomore is a running and passing threat for the team.

Seniors Jahlil Lipkin and Donald McGee will be Lombardo’s primary targets at receiver. Lipkin had 33 catches last season for 534 yards and while McGee had 12 catches for 98 yards.

"We've got some returning receivers with some senior experience and that is a great help to me. They have helped guide me and making the transition smoother," Lombardo said. "I'm making sure I'm hitting my receivers on time. I believe I've got a good arm and I can definitely run a lot too. Last year, they mainly used me for running the football and I'm looking forward to taking some deep shots this season."

For Hall, the key to Lombardo's success is making the smart decision based on the opposing defense's scheme.

"For Aiden, we have talked about being a disseminator of the ball and making sure that you are taking what the defense will give you," Hall said. "If that's a run play, that's OK. If it's five runs in the row, then that's where we have to make adjustments as coaches between series or quarters. I think we have some talent on this roster but getting that roster to play to their capabilities is why the coaches are here."

A young running back corps will try to find the holes behind an offensive line that has had a complete turnover.

"I'm most excited to see our running backs. We have sophomores Matthew Salazar and Tevin Lewis-Johnson," Hall said. "They played specials teams for us as freshman. They each bring something different and will be running the ball behind a brand new offensive line."

Local recruiting

Listed as the lead tight end on the Big Blue depth chart is MacArthur graduate Caleb Patton, who transferred from St. Norbert College after last season.

Millikin has had much success with Central Illinois players — Casey-Westfield's Nicco Stepina, Shelbyville's Jordan Smith and Eisenhower's Colton Lockwood — and Hall wants that to be a top priority moving forward.

"We recruited Caleb two years ago and to have him now is really important," Hall said. "We need to make sure that we are recruiting more of our Central Illinois kids. I tell the kids when I talk to them that I want you to say no to me first. If you are a DI-AA guy and you can go to Southern or Eastern, that's free school and I'm going to tell you to go. But if you are a DII or DIII, let's see what Millikin has to offer. I think Millikin is a good school and we are doing some really good things here."

Hosting the Panthers

Although Hall is viewing the home opener against Greenville as part of his unofficial fall practice, he doesn't want his group to look past their lone non-conference game. Last season, Greenville staged a fourth quarter comeback to beat Millikin 37-33 in the 2021 season opener.

"Greenville was a playoff team last year and we have to go into the game respecting them," Hall said. "I don't think we did that last year. We played in a mud bowl last year and I want them to understand that we have a lot of work to do to catch up where they are. Just because they are not in the CCIW doesn't mean they can't beat us on any given Saturday."

Keeping composure

In what could be a challenging season for the Big Blue, Hall is eager to see how the team responds to those first challenging in-game moments. The Big Blue have had the most penalty yards among CCIW teams the last two seasons, something Hall said the team must address.

"The biggest thing I want to see is our discipline against adversity. We have been preaching discipline for a month now and are we going to revert back to our old ways or be the disciplined team that I would like to see," Hall said. "Can we cut our penalties in half to give ourselves a better chance? I'm cautiously optimistic to see what happens the first time we have a sudden change. The defense gets a takeaway or the offense give up a turnover. Will we be able to hold onto our discipline for 60 minutes?"