In Class 2A football championship, it will be St. Teresa's defense vs. Tri-Valley's dominating run game

DECATUR — The game will be a battle between an unstoppable force and an immovable object.

The force is Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold, who earned All-State honors this season with 2,368 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. The object is St. Teresa's defense, which was the best in Class 2A, giving up on average a miniscule 5.9 points a game to opponents this season.

The two collide on Friday at 1 p.m. at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium to determine the Class 2A state football champion.

"We have to be sure that we are hitting our gaps and that we are attacking everything downhill. I really like the way our corners support in the run. They are good tacklers and I think for the most part that we can prevent some long runs," St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. "We will have our hands full. Regenold really runs it hard and their quarterback (Andy Knox) will run it, too. Our defense has risen to the occasion all year and we have to get a lot of hats to the point of attack."

Although St. Teresa doesn't have a single overpowering runner like Regenold, as a team, the Bulldogs have the overall offensive advantage on paper. St. Teresa averaged 47.3 points per game versus 34.3 for Tri-Valley. Defensively, the Bulldogs gave up 5.9 points to the Vikings' 11.6.

Collectively, the Bulldogs ran for 3,688 yards as a team, which was roughly 300 yards behind Tri-Valley's 3,955 total team rushing yards.

Tri-Valley's dependence on the single outstanding runner resembles St. Teresa's offensive strategy over the past five years when it had All-State runner Jacardia Wright, then Denim Cook, as the focal point. This year's team still has a dominant rushing game but there are multiple athletes who can make big plays.

Royce Harper leads the Bulldogs with 1,424 yards and 20 scores, followed by Ja'Carrion Jones at 749 yards and 12 TDs. Harper will make defenders miss while Jones, who also plays nose tackle on the defensive line, will bowl defenders over.

Two-way threat at wide receiver and running back Brycen Hendrix (319 yards rushing, 255 receiving, 7 total TDs) and receiver Jeremy Walker (591 yards receiving, eight TDs) were teammates with Harper on the 4x100 relay team that finished third at the 1A state meet last spring.

"It will be important for us to establish some inside run. I know they have some really good blockers up front that try to constrict teams in the middle," Ramsey said. "For the most part, if we can establish the inside run, it helps everything else out, from sweeps to perimeter passing."

The Bulldogs' passing game was more developed this season than Tri-Valley's, leading 1,660 total passing yards to 1,222. St. T senior quarterback Joe Brummer hasn't lost a regular season game as a starter, with his only loss coming in last season's 2A semifinals. He threw for 1,660 yards (94-for-143) and 21 touchdowns this season.

Vikings quarterback Andy Knox is a more mobile quarterback, rushing for 701 yards and 11 scores, while throwing for 1,074 yards (61-for-124).

Undefeated St. Teresa (13-0) has a road map to victory on Friday in Tri-Valley's two loses. Tri-Valley was defeated this season by Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington, who advanced to the 1A semifinals, in Week 3, 21-16, and El Paso-Gridley in Week 9, 30-22.

Regenold had 92 and 175 yards rushing in those games, respectively, but it was the Vikings' defense that eventually gave out, allowing Ridgeview and El Paso to both dominate in the fourth quarter.

"The disappointment that we had last year of letting our semifinal game slip away against Nashville, we remember that. That was a motivator to us to get to state," Ramsey said. "But this group didn't want to just get to the game, they want to win it."

Here's a look at Friday's game:

No. 1 St. Teresa (13-0) vs. No. 6 Downs Tri-Valley (11-2)

TIME: Saturday at 1 p.m.

LOCATION: University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign

TICKETS: $15 per day at the gate. Tickets on Friday give you access to the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A championship games.

TV: WCIX-49 (MyTV) in the Decatur/Champaign/Springfield area.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Tri-Valley, Blake Regenold (RB/MLB) 2,368 yards rushing, 32 TDs/138 yards receiving, one TD/63 tackles, 15 TFL; Andy Knox (QB) 61-for-124, 1,074 yards passing, seven passing TD/701 yards rushing, 11 TDs; Grant Fatima (WR) 527 yards receiving, three TDs; Jacob Bischoff (OL-LB) 68 tackles, eight TFL; TJ Klein (OL-DL) 59 tackles, 17 TFL. ... For St. Teresa, Joe Brummer (QB) 94-for-143, 1,660 yards, 21 TDs; Royce Harper (RB/LB) 1,424 yards rushing, 20 TDs; Ja'Carrion Jones (RB/DL) 749 yards rushing, 12 TDs; Brycen Hendrix (RB/WR/DB) 319 yards rushing, four TDs/255 yards receiving three TDs; Jeremy Walker (WR/DB) 591 yards receiving, eight TDs; Matt Brummer (WR/LB) 266 yards receiving, two TDs/90 tackles; Monty Snyder (RB/LB) 254 yards rushing, one TD; Amare Wallace (DE) 102 tackles, 11 sacks, 15.5 TFL; Elijah Wills (DE), 91 tackles, four sacks, 13 TFL.

NOTES: Tri-Valley has been to the state championship game twice. The Vikings won the 2015 2A championship and finished second in Class 1A in 2013. Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop has led the program since 2007 and missed the playoffs just twice (2007, 2019). ... St. Teresa has been to the state championship game five times previously. The Bulldogs were state champions in 1974, 1975 and 1979 and finished second in 1986 and 2016, both in 2A. This is head coach Mark Ramsey's seventh trip to the state championship game. He led Central A&M to state trips in 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 2001, and St. Teresa in 2016 and 2022. He won the 2A title in 1997. Since taking over the St. T program in 216, Ramsey is 76-8. He is the most successful football coach ever in Herald & Review coverage area with a 332-113 records over nearly 40 years of coaching. ... St. Teresa and Tri-Valley have a fairly recent play history that included non-conference games as recently as 2019, when the Bulldogs won 41-0 in Week 1 on the road. In 2018, the teams met twice as St. T won 27-14 in Week 1 and again in the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 27-14 win at home. The Bulldogs won 25-20 in 2017 on the road.