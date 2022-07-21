In summer workouts, Maroa-Forsyth football tweaks its offense with some personnel changes

MAROA — As Maroa-Forsyth head football coach Josh Jostes hosted Meridian for 7-on-7 scrimmage on Wednesday, his coaching tree grew another branch.

The Trojans' coach, who has led the program since the 2000 season and reached 200 career victories last season, was squaring off against former Trojans player and assistant coach Kyle Sparks, the Hawks' new head coach.

Sparks was a junior on the 2006 Class 2A state championship team and was an assistant for Jostes when the Trojans won the state title a second time in 2012.

"I'm proud of Kyle; it is awesome. Macon is my alma mater, so I know a lot of people down there and I'd love to see them get back to being consistently good like they were when I was in school growing up," Jostes said. "I'm really excited for Kyle and hopefully he can bring some enthusiasm and get those kids out for football. Kyle is really intelligent and he has found that coaching is his passion."

With the first day of fall practice approaching on Monday, Aug. 8, the Trojans are wrapping up their summer activities this week. The IHSA mandates a dead week without any activities before practices begin and Maroa adds an additional week off before that, making this week's events key in building a firm foundation for the team.

After facing off against an old Okaw Valley Conference opponent on Wednesday, the team takes on the challenge of Risley's Obstacle Course in Mahomet, a team camping outing and then playing in another 7-on-7 round robin tournament on Saturday.

"The summer has been very good. It is a big week to finish out here and we are ready to get going," Jostes said. "We finished a good week last week. We had Peoria High, Streator High, Mahomet and Heyworth in (for 7-on7s) last week. We got some great work in."

After taking over the starting quarterback position as a sophomore last season, Kaiden Maurer completed 75% of his passes (104-for-138) and threw 23 touchdowns.

Maurer will continue to be the leading weapon under center for the Trojans but he will also be dangerous lining up elsewhere when senior Jack Horve takes some snaps. Horve is back after missing much of last season and sets up Maurer well.

"Kaiden is going to be all over the field and he's going to be our every down quarterback because he is still a problem (for other teams)," Jostes said. "We played Mahomet in 7-on-7 and I think Kaiden had five touchdowns and five two-point conversions in that game. We will have some sets where Jack gets on the field and Kaiden's pretty tough to guard when we do bring Jack in there."

The running game will have fresh faces as they look to replace the more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns put up by then-senior Cade Culp.

Aiden Riser, Maroa's leading tackler the last three seasons at linebacker, will shift from tight end to running back. Junior Jacob Blunck and senior Symon McReynolds will also share some of the rushing load.

Riser, a Class 2A first-team All-State selection, already has a college offer from McKendree University and has taken visits with DI programs Murray State and Ball State and DII Southwest Baptist University.

"Aiden is a very physical rusher, which is not a surprise," Jostes said. "He has shown surprisingly good vision and he went out for track in the spring and really improved his speed numbers."

The Trojans open their 2022 season against Pleasant Plains on the road and hosts Auburn in Week 2. Two big Sangamo Conference games come in Week 7 and 9 as the Trojans head to Williamsville and then Athens to finish out the regular season.