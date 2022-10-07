 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville controls the action and Decatur MacArthur 43-20

Jacksonville dismissed Decatur MacArthur by a 43-20 count on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur faced off on October 22, 2021 at Jacksonville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville took on Springfield on September 23 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

