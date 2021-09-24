Jacksonville controls the action and Springfield Southeast in affair 55-6

Jacksonville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springfield Southeast's defense for a 55-6 win during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on September 10, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on September 10 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Jacksonville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.
The Crimsons registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.
The Crimsons breathed fire ahead of the Spartans 48-6 as the fourth quarter started.
