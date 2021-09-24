Jacksonville controls the action and Springfield Southeast in affair 55-6

Jacksonville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springfield Southeast's defense for a 55-6 win during this Illinois football game.

Jacksonville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

The Crimsons registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

The Crimsons breathed fire ahead of the Spartans 48-6 as the fourth quarter started.

