 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacksonville controls the action and Springfield Southeast in affair 55-6

  • 0

Jacksonville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springfield Southeast's defense for a 55-6 win during this Illinois football game.

In recent action on September 10, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on September 10 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Jacksonville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

The Crimsons registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

The Crimsons breathed fire ahead of the Spartans 48-6 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News