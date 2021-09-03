Jacksonville drums Normal University in sound fashion 35-14

Jacksonville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Normal University 35-14 during this Illinois football game.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The first quarter gave the Crimsons a 21-14 lead over the Pioneers.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.