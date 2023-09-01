Jacksonville posted a narrow 35-34 win over Decatur MacArthur in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Jacksonville opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Generals with a 28-14 lead over the Crimsons heading into the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur darted a modest margin over Jacksonville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Crimsons' defeat of the Generals.

The last time Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur played in a 43-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

