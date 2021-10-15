Jacksonville makes Decatur Eisenhower's offense disappear 50-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Jacksonville stuffed Decatur Eisenhower 50-0 to the tune of a shutout on October 15 in Illinois football action.
Jacksonville took charge in front of Decatur Eisenhower 50-0 to begin the second quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
